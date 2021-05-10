FY2021 EPS Estimates for WestRock Reduced by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for WestRock in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.85. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for WestRock’s FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WRK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $59.74 on Monday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.31.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,959,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of WestRock by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in WestRock by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

