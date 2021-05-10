FY2025 EPS Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $18.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $18.51.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $130.42 on Monday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $87.38 and a 52-week high of $142.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.79 and a 200 day moving average of $120.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.