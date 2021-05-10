G.Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Analysts at G.Research raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for W.W. Grainger in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $20.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $18.30. G.Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2022 earnings at $22.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $25.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.15 EPS.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.36.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $465.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.26. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $263.83 and a 12-month high of $467.58.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 79.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total value of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815 over the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.