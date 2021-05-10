Gala Hits Market Cap of $113.08 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Gala has a total market cap of $113.08 million and $352,860.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 15% lower against the dollar. One Gala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00082843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00105641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.09 or 0.00777144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00052470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,852.55 or 0.08747872 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

GALA is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

