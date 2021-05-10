Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $75.04

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.04, but opened at $70.99. Galapagos shares last traded at $71.49, with a volume of 14,853 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.17.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average is $99.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.76.
About Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
