Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $75.04

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $75.04, but opened at $70.99. Galapagos shares last traded at $71.49, with a volume of 14,853 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.17.

Get Galapagos alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average is $99.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Galapagos by 290.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 113,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,569 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77,366 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 647.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 84,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 73,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,929,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in Galapagos by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the period. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.