Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRPHF traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,715. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
