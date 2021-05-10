Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Galaxy Digital (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) had its price objective increased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRPHF traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,715. Galaxy Digital has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

