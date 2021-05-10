Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.11 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.37.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 4,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

