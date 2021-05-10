GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GasLog Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GLOP. B. Riley upped their target price on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $3.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. GasLog Partners has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.84.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 23.09%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

