Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

GTES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

GTES stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1,792.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 681,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

