Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.34

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 10715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GTES shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Gates Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $364,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $12,799,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,263 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gates Industrial by 2,819.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 99,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

