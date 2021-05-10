Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Stock Price Up 6.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s stock price was up 6.4% during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Gatos Silver traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 3,407 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 674,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GATO. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $27,941,000. Exor Investments UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter worth $24,828,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gatos Silver by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 165,090 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,638,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,353,000. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

