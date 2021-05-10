GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$61.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report on Monday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Shares of GDI stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$54.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,371. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52-week low of C$28.00 and a 52-week high of C$59.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$364.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$382.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.