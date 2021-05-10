GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from CIBC

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$56.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

GDI stock traded down C$0.23 on Monday, hitting C$54.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,339. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.90. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of C$28.00 and a 12-month high of C$59.77.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$364.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$382.75 million. Research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

