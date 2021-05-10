GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) PT Raised to C$65.00 at Cormark

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Cormark from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s current price.

GDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.14.

GDI stock traded down C$0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$54.01. 5,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,371. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$28.00 and a 1-year high of C$59.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$45.90.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$364.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$382.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

