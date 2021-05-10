Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $125.06 million and $7.48 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001783 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00082959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00018886 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00064287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00056513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00106386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.86 or 0.00781734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.79 or 0.08881955 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,954,039 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

