General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GM shares. Nomura upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nomura Instinet upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

General Motors stock opened at $58.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 78,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 13,492 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

