Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Gap Down to $32.36

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.36, but opened at $31.13. Generation Bio shares last traded at $30.17, with a volume of 3,839 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,184,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,561,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 14,072 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $423,426.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,249,556.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,849 shares of company stock valued at $8,669,367.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,394,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,565 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 363,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,086,000 after purchasing an additional 252,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 521,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

