Genesis Shards (GS) Market Cap Achieves $17.11 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00002544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a market capitalization of $17.11 million and $930,067.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $365.88 or 0.00654289 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 134.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.92 or 0.00241271 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $686.13 or 0.01226958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003664 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00029824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.04 or 0.00726095 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

