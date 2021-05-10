Genesis Vision Market Capitalization Tops $52.74 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $52.74 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision coin can now be bought for about $11.91 or 0.00020814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

