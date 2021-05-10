Gentarium Price Up 8.4% This Week (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. During the last week, Gentarium has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One Gentarium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gentarium has a market cap of $138,888.86 and $15.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gentarium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $283.74 or 0.00513698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064465 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 97.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00243645 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $667.34 or 0.01208190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003634 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00029522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.25 or 0.00733683 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,348,716 coins. Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gentarium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gentarium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.