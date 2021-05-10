Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $113.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.74% from the stock’s previous close.

GPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $2.02 on Monday, reaching $135.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,879. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $133.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,719,000 after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 34,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

