GeoCoin Price Down 29.1% This Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001089 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $6,524.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.30 or 0.00643137 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00065711 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,742.06 or 1.00900750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00045092 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00011280 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.32 or 0.00221415 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007151 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

