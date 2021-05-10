GeoDB (GEO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $324,361.00

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One GeoDB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. GeoDB has a market cap of $11.44 million and approximately $324,361.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00082886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00018788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00064654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00106522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.66 or 0.00787261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.12 or 0.08951141 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,519,996 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoDB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

