George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $134.00 to $138.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. George Weston traded as high as $95.62 and last traded at $95.19, with a volume of 1569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.

WNGRF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on George Weston from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on George Weston from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Get George Weston alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.57.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter.

About George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.