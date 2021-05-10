GET Protocol Trading Down 5.6% This Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $58.27 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.12 or 0.00009224 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GET Protocol has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00082843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00105641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.09 or 0.00777144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00052470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,852.55 or 0.08747872 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars.

