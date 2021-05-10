Ghost Trading Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ghost has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Ghost has a total market cap of $8.62 million and $330,353.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00082886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00018788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00064654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00106522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.66 or 0.00787261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00052772 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,942.12 or 0.08951141 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 16,310,822 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

