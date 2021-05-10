Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 1.7% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Chevron by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 206,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $291,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 130,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 16.6% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 145,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 20,725 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $111.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $214.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

