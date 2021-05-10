Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.0% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $391.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $376.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.40. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

