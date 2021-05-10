Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Buys 6,478 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,581 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 3.2% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $53.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $226.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

