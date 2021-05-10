Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after buying an additional 2,012,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Shares of PFE opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $221.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

