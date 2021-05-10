Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.3% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

MRK opened at $78.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $198.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

