Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Insider Eric Fink Buys 500 Shares

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) insider Eric Fink purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $18,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,911.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of GBT traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $37.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 788,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,808. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.39.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.