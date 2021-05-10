Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.21

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 518 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $633.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.57 million for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 42.17%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global Cord Blood stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

