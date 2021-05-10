Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK) Trading Down 0.6%

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $1.64. Approximately 1,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 5,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08.

About Global Diversified Marketing Group (OTCMKTS:GDMK)

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through snacks segments offering Italian wafers, French madeleines, coconut wafer praline bites, Italian filled croissants, and other gourmet snacks.

