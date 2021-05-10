Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,916,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $140.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.71. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.98 and a 52 week high of $141.49.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.