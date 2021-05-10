Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after acquiring an additional 802,832 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,365,000 after buying an additional 179,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,587,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $256.94 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $169.17 and a 12 month high of $263.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

