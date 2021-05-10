Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $229.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.38. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $229.97. The company has a market cap of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

