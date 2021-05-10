Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $80.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.70. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $80.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

