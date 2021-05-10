Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $37.53 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,061,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,825 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 6.9% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $37,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,899,000 after buying an additional 4,260,071 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,919,000 after buying an additional 1,006,917 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,093,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,642,000 after buying an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,859,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,457,000 after buying an additional 208,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,158,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $34.17. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $37.50.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.