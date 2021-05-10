Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,559 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $14,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.42. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $39.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

