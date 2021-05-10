Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Sells 111,817 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,817 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

