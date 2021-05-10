GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Reaches $0.0561

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0561 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 14% against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $14,262.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,013.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.89 or 0.07065974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.54 or 0.02400387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.26 or 0.00644960 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.51 or 0.00190145 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.64 or 0.00775959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $349.49 or 0.00623939 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006226 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.37 or 0.00502327 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.