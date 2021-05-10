GNY (GNY) Reaches Market Cap of $251.06 Million

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. GNY has a market capitalization of $251.06 million and approximately $750,927.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GNY has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00002351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.49 or 0.00083725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00018662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00063704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00106123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.13 or 0.00780124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00052153 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,908.64 or 0.08841088 BTC.

GNY Profile

GNY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official website is www.gny.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.