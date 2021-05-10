GoByte (GBX) 1-Day Volume Tops $5,370.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. GoByte has a market cap of $874,902.22 and $5,370.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0914 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006932 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

