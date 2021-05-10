GoByte (GBX) Trading 26.8% Higher Over Last Week

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $993,414.54 and $2,098.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007566 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

