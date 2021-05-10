GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 1,939.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 465.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $81.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $771,769.65. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,569 shares of company stock worth $8,182,922. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDDY. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.21.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

