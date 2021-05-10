GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of GoDaddy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.21.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $81.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,865 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $214,817.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,922 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,939.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

