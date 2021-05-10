Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $12.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Golden Ocean Group traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 16470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.61.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

