Golem Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. Golem has a total market capitalization of $481.34 million and approximately $5.85 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000851 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golem has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00084932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00019736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.63 or 0.00107128 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $455.76 or 0.00805337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00053499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.73 or 0.09186289 BTC.

Golem Profile

GLM is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.