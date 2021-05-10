Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Shares Down 1.6%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD)’s stock price fell 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$7.58 and last traded at C$7.60. 240,576 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 623,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

Several brokerages have commented on FOOD. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.75 to C$14.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.59.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$556.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.93.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.